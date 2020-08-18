MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

B2B marketers say the biggest challenge they face in trying to amplify their brand is not having a clear strategy, according to recent research from ON24 and NetLine.

The report was based on data from a survey of B2B marketers who work in a wide range of industries.

Some 43% of respondents say having an unclear strategy is one of the most significant challenges they face in amplifying the reach of their B2B brand.

Other top challenges are uncertainty over how to measure performance (37% cite it as a significant issue) and a failure to prioritize brand building (23%):

Some 17% of B2B marketers say their firm's brand is very strong, 39% say it is somewhat strong, 26% say it needs some improvement, 16% say it needs much improvement, and 2% say they are unsure.

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

