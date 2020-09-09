As people confront the "new normal" brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, their top asks of their employers are to be given more support in navigating work-life balance and more flexibility with where they work from, according to recent research from Glint.

The report was based on data from employee and manager surveys conducted in June 2020.

Some 77% of employees say they are extremely or very interested in receiving more support from their employer in navigating work-life balance.

Nearly three in four employees (74%) say they are very or extremely interested in flexible work-from-home/remote work options from their employers. Not all, however, want that as a permanent solution.



Only 49% say they are very or extremely interested in permanent work-from-home/remote work options.

Concerns With Returning to the Office

Employees and managers alike cite being able to stay healthy and safe in the workplace as their top concern with returning to the office.

