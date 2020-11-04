The world's five most valuable brands in 2020 are all technology companies, according to recent research from Interbrand.
The annual report was based on an in-depth analysis of major global brands undertaken between June and September 2020. The researchers determined the brand valuation based on three key areas: financial return, the role of the brand in driving purchase decisions, and brand loyalty.
Apple ranks as the world's most valuable brand in 2020; it is followed by Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Samsung.
Coca-Cola ranks as the most valuable non-tech brand (sixth on the list). (Interbrand's full ranking of the 100 most valuable brands is here.)
The global brands with the biggest percentage increases in value in 2020 were Amazon (+60%), Microsoft (+53%), Spotify (+52%), Netflix (+41%), and Adobe (+41%).
