Most B2B marketers say the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on their firm's marketing technology (martech) budget, according to recent research from Demand Spring.
The report was based on data from a survey of 50+ B2B marketers conducted in July 2020.
Some 36% of respondents say their firm has cut its martech budget because of COVID-19, 28% say their firm has increased its budget, 30% say the budget has not changed, and 6% are not sure.
As for how COVID-driven budget changes have affected their firm's martech spending, 26% of marketers say they have invested in new technologies since the pandemic began, and 24% say they have delayed planned purchases.
Some 44% of marketers say they expect their martech spending to return to normal levels next year, 16% do not expect spend levels to return to normal in 2021, and 40% are unsure.
