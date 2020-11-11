Apple, Amazon, and Google are the major brands people in the United States have felt most intimately connected to during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from MBLM.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in the summer of 2020 among 3,000 US consumers. The researchers polled participants to understand their emotional connections with 100 popular brands and the strength of those bonds. Respondents were also asked specific questions related to the impact of COVID-19 on brand relationships (see the full methodology here).

Apple is the most 'intimate' brand overall, the researchers found.

Amazon ranks second, followed by Google, Walmart, YouTube, Toyota, Disney, Netflix, Chevrolet, and PlayStation:

Amazon is the brand that men have felt most intimately connected to during the pandemic, whereas Apple is the brand women have felt most intimately connected to:

Americans age 18-34 have felt most intimately connected to Apple during the pandemic, whereas Americans age 35-44 have felt most intimately connected to Samsung, and Americans age 45-64 have felt most intimately connected to Amazon:

Americans with an annual income of $35,000-$100,000 have felt most intimately connected to Amazon during the pandemic, whereas Americans with an annual income of $150,000+ have felt most intimately connected to BMW:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in the summer of 2020 among 3,000 US consumers. The researchers polled participants to understand their emotional connections with 100 popular brands and the strength of those bonds. Respondents were also asked specific questions related to the impact of COVID-19 on brand relationships (see the full methodology here).