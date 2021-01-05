What were the most popular hashtags, topics, and search queries related to content marketing in 2020?

SEMrush analyzed more than 600,000 popular tweets posted in 2020 related to content marketing and hundreds of thousands of Google searches conducted in 2020 related to content marketing.

The hashtags used most with #contentmarketing in popular tweets were #digitalmarketing, #marketing, #seo, and #growthhacking.

The Top 20 Topics Related to Content Marketing

The topics discussed most with #contentmarketing in popular tweets were strategy, SEO, and social media.

The Top 20 Search Queries Related to Content Marketing

The most popular Google search queries related to content marketing were "content marketing strategy," "content marketing agency," "content marketing examples," and "content marketing institute."

The Top 20 Search Questions Related to Content Marketing

The top questions asked about content marketing on Google were "what is content marketing?"; "why is content marketing important?"; and "what is content marketing strategy?"

About the research: The report was based on an analysis of more than 600,000 popular tweets posted in 2020 related to content marketing and hundreds of thousands of Google searches conducted in 2020 related to content marketing.