Marketers say the biggest barriers to developing great B2B content are shifting internal priorities and interference during the creation process, according to recent research from Radix Communications.

The report was based on data from a survey of 105 content marketers who work for B2B firms around the world.

Asked what gets in their way when trying to create great content, respondents cited changing priorities, interference, resources, workload, and poor interdepartmental cooperation as the biggest issues.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of B2B content marketers say changing and conflicting priorities and unclear briefs are major issues preventing the development of great content.

Most B2B content marketers agree with the following statement: "If nobody else had to sign off on our content, the results would be a lot better."

Most B2B content marketers disagree with the following statement: "In my organization, everybody agrees on what good content is."

