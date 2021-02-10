Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

B2B salespeople are much more likely than B2B marketers to say that their company's sales and marketing teams cooperate effectively, according to recent research from Outfunnel and Copper.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2020 among 151 B2B marketers and 151 B2B salespeople.

Nearly half (46%) of B2B marketers surveyed say their sales team doesn't understand what is important to the marketing team, whereas only 31% of B2B salespeople say their marketing team doesn't understand what's important to the sales team.

Some 58% of salespeople strongly agree with the following statement: "Our marketing and sales teams cooperate effectively." Only 43% of marketers agree with that same statement.

Salespeople and marketers at larger firms (101-150 employees) are most likely to say the alignment between their company's sales and marketing teams is very good or excellent.

Salespeople and marketers at midsize firms (51-100 employees) are most likely to say the alignment between their company's sales and marketing teams is only poor, fair, or good.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2020 among 151 B2B marketers and 151 B2B salespeople.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Do B2B Marketing and Sales Teams Cooperate Effectively?" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.