B2B salespeople are much more likely than B2B marketers to say that their company's sales and marketing teams cooperate effectively, according to recent research from Outfunnel and Copper.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2020 among 151 B2B marketers and 151 B2B salespeople.

Nearly half (46%) of B2B marketers surveyed say their sales team doesn't understand what is important to the marketing team, whereas only 31% of B2B salespeople say their marketing team doesn't understand what's important to the sales team.

Some 58% of salespeople strongly agree with the following statement: "Our marketing and sales teams cooperate effectively." Only 43% of marketers agree with that same statement.

Salespeople and marketers at larger firms (101-150 employees) are most likely to say the alignment between their company's sales and marketing teams is very good or excellent.

Salespeople and marketers at midsize firms (51-100 employees) are most likely to say the alignment between their company's sales and marketing teams is only poor, fair, or good.

