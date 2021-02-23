Firms spend 23 hours writing a response to a request for proposal (RFP) and involve nine people in the process, on average, according to recent research from Loopio.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 650+ people involved in responding to RFPs at organizations across North America.
Although the overall average is 23 hours, the amount of time spent writing an RFP response varies widely among individual firms.
Over half of respondents say their company spends 5-20 hours writing each RFP response, on average, about one-third say 21-50 hours, and less than 10% say more than 50 hours:
Some 65% of respondents say fewer than 10 people, on average, are involved in the RFP response process at their firm; one-third say more than 10 people are involved, on average.
The average win rate varies widely among firms: 16% of firms say they win fewer than 20% of the RFP bids they write, and 13% say they win more than 80%:
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among more than 650 people involved in responding to RFPs at organizations across North America.
Continue reading "RFP Benchmarks: Time, Staffing, and Win-Rate Trends" ... Read the full article
Subscribe today...it's free!
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Management:
- Addressing Mental Health in the Workplace in 2021: Three Ways to Give Support
- Three Agile Marketing Tips for the Post-Pandemic Economy
- The 4Ss of Marketing and Why Your Corporate Culture Is Crucial in 2021: LinkedIn's Keith Richey on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- Seven Resolutions Managers Can Make for 2021 [Infographic]
- What's Next for Remote Work?