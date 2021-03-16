Get your ticket to B2B Forum online (April 7-8) before it’s too late.
Most senior marketers say their firm does not measure customer lifetime value (LTV) well, according to recent research from the CMO Council and Deloitte.

The report was based on data from a survey of 150 brand leaders as well as in-depth interviews with executives from Informatica, PepsiCo, Electrolux, and RedBubble.

Only 17% of respondents say their firm tracks LTV well.

Some 55% of marketers say aggregating the right data for a robust view of the customer is the most significant challenge they face in maximizing LTV.

Marketers say better communicating their value proposition is their most effective current initiative for improving LTV.

Some 62% of marketers say they hope to develop a unified view of the customer in the future in order to improve LTV.

marketers looking to improve ltv, 2021 research by cmo council and deloitte

Marketers say the most effective signals for learning how to improve LTV come from customer interactions with service/support teams.

most effective signals for improving ltv in marketing, 2021 research by cmo council and deloitte

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 150 senior brand leaders as well as in-depth interviews with executives from Informatica, PepsiCo, Electrolux, and RedBubble.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

