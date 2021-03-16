Most senior marketers say their firm does not measure customer lifetime value (LTV) well, according to recent research from the CMO Council and Deloitte.
The report was based on data from a survey of 150 brand leaders as well as in-depth interviews with executives from Informatica, PepsiCo, Electrolux, and RedBubble.
Only 17% of respondents say their firm tracks LTV well.
Some 55% of marketers say aggregating the right data for a robust view of the customer is the most significant challenge they face in maximizing LTV.
Marketers say better communicating their value proposition is their most effective current initiative for improving LTV.
Some 62% of marketers say they hope to develop a unified view of the customer in the future in order to improve LTV.
Marketers say the most effective signals for learning how to improve LTV come from customer interactions with service/support teams.
