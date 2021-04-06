Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Senior marketers say the biggest marketing leadership deficiency in their organizations is an understanding of the customer journey, according to recent research from the CMO Council and Chief Outsiders.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 1Q21 among 150 members of the CMO Council.

Some 44% of respondents say their organization has a marketing leadership gap/hole/deficiency in understanding the customer journey.

Other major deficiencies include understanding how to segment and personalize messaging at scale (42% of respondents cite that as an issue at their organization) and having the ability to act on customer data insights (37%).

surveyed senior marketers say where the major leadership gaps are in their organization

Senior marketers say the top areas they plan to recruit/upgrade functional leaders are go-to-market execution and operations (45% say so), and content and demand generation (38%).

surveyed senior marketers say what leaders they plan to recruit or upgrade in 2021

Senior marketers say their top developmental priorities in 2021 are to expand marketing automation and data analytics programs and resources (61% cite that as a priority), and to add strategic marketing depth and capability across all functions (58%).

surveyed senior marketers share their development and diversity priorities for 2021

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

