Most videos created by businesses are less than two-minutes long, according to recent research from Vidyard and Demand Metric.
The report was based on an analysis conducted between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 of more than 760,000 videos created by Vidyard customers. The researchers also surveyed 302 professionals who work for businesses that create video.
Some 60% of the videos examined were less than two minutes in length.
Although the share of videos over 20-minutes long was only 10%, this was a 66% increase from a similar analysis conducted in 2019.
Some 58% of viewers, on average, will watch a business-related video all the way through if it’s less than 60 seconds, but only 24%, on average, will finish a video if it’s longer than 20 minutes, the analysis found.
The most popular types of video being created by businesses are product demos, how-to's, explainers, and webinars.
The most popular channels with businesses for distributing video are social media and websites.
