Most marketers plan to increase their ad spend in 2021 on digital channels, such as social media, search, and video, and either maintain or reduce their spend on traditional channels, such as television and cinema, according to recent research from Nielsen.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between October and December 2020 among 260 marketing professionals from a wide range of industries.

More than half of respondents expect to increase their ad spend on social media, search, online/mobile video, email, and online/mobile display over the next 12 months.

Less than 10% of respondents expect to increase their ad spend on cinema, linear television, out-of -home, and AM/FM radio.

Among marketers who plan to increase their advertising spend in the next 12 months, search and email rank as the channels for which ROI can be most accurately measured.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between October and December, 2020, among 260 marketing professionals who work in a wide range of industries.