Most B2B marketers say they do not spend enough time on content amplification, according to recent research from Converge.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2020 and January 2021 among 106 B2B content marketers from around the globe, representing a range of industries and company sizes.

Some 85% of B2B marketers say they think they do not spend enough time on content amplification.

Respondents say the top reason they don't spend more time on content amplification is that they're busy doing other tasks (80% say so).

B2B marketers' time spent on content amplification

The types of content that B2B marketers are amplifying most are blog posts (85% of respondents say so) and social media posts (47%).

Types of content B2B marketers amplify

The top organic channel for organic content amplification is social media (98% of B2B content marketers say so).

Channels marketers use to amplify their content

Social media is also the top channel for paid content amplification (all respondents say they use it).

Paid channels marketers use to amplify their content

