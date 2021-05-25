B2B firms are most likely to turn to marketing agencies for help with search engine marketing, social media management, brand mission development, and brand messaging development, according to recent research from Provoke Insights.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 18 and February 3, 2021, among 1,638 professionals who work for a mix of B2B, B2C, and B2B-B2C hybrid companies.
Some 23% of B2B respondents say their firm turns to outside agencies for help with search engine marketing (paid), and 21% say their firm turns to agencies for help with social media community management.
B2B firms are much more likely to use agencies for tradeshow marketing compared with B2C companies, and B2C companies are much more likely to use agencies for television commercials compared with B2B companies.
For brand strategy initiatives, B2B firms are most likely to turn to marketing agencies for brand mission development, brand messaging development, and brand positioning work.
