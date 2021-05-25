Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

B2B firms are most likely to turn to marketing agencies for help with search engine marketing, social media management, brand mission development, and brand messaging development, according to recent research from Provoke Insights.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 18 and February 3, 2021, among 1,638 professionals who work for a mix of B2B, B2C, and B2B-B2C hybrid companies.

Some 23% of B2B respondents say their firm turns to outside agencies for help with search engine marketing (paid), and 21% say their firm turns to agencies for help with social media community management.

B2B firms are much more likely to use agencies for tradeshow marketing compared with B2C companies, and B2C companies are much more likely to use agencies for television commercials compared with B2B companies.

Why B2B and B2C companies hire marketing agencies

For brand strategy initiatives, B2B firms are most likely to turn to marketing agencies for brand mission development, brand messaging development, and brand positioning work.

Why B2B companies hire marketing agencies for brand strategy initiatives

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 18 and February 3, 2021, among 1,638 professionals who work for a mix of B2B, B2C, and B2B-B2C hybrid companies.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "What B2B Firms Use Marketing Agencies For" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.