Americans say Patagonia, Honda, and Moderna have the best reputations among high-profile companies, according to recent research from The Harris Poll and Axios.

The annual report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2021 among 42,935 consumers in the United States. A first set of respondents was asked which two corporations have the best reputations and which two have the worst. The results were compiled into a list to determine the 100 "most visible" companies. A second set of respondents then rated the most visible companies on nine dimensions of reputation and those insights were used to calculate each firm’s Reputation Quotient (RQ) score (a score of 80+ is excellent while a score of below 50 is critical).

Patagonia earned the highest RQ score (82.7). It was followed by Honda (81.6), Moderna (81.3), Chick-fil-A (81.1), and SpaceX (81.1).

The Trump Organization earned the lowest RQ score (56.9). It was followed by the Fox Corporation (59.2), Facebook (60), Wish.com (60.7), and Sears (61.2).

Pfizer and Dollar General registered the biggest improvements in their RQ scores from 2020 to 2021, while Fox Corporation and TikTok registered the biggest declines.

