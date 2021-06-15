Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Americans say Patagonia, Honda, and Moderna have the best reputations among high-profile companies, according to recent research from The Harris Poll and Axios.

The annual report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2021 among 42,935 consumers in the United States. A first set of respondents was asked which two corporations have the best reputations and which two have the worst. The results were compiled into a list to determine the 100 "most visible" companies. A second set of respondents then rated the most visible companies on nine dimensions of reputation and those insights were used to calculate each firm’s Reputation Quotient (RQ) score (a score of 80+ is excellent while a score of below 50 is critical).

Patagonia earned the highest RQ score (82.7). It was followed by Honda (81.6), Moderna (81.3), Chick-fil-A (81.1), and SpaceX (81.1).

The Trump Organization earned the lowest RQ score (56.9). It was followed by the Fox Corporation (59.2), Facebook (60), Wish.com (60.7), and Sears (61.2).

100 most visible companies' reputation scores

Pfizer and Dollar General registered the biggest improvements in their RQ scores from 2020 to 2021, while Fox Corporation and TikTok registered the biggest declines.

Companies with biggest reputation score drops

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2021 among 42,935 consumers in the United States.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "The Reputations of the 100 Most Visible Corporations" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.