People of all ages have the most favorable impressions of television and email advertising, according to research from GWI.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2021 among 2,000 Internet users age 16-64 in the United Kingdom. and 2,013 Internet users age 16-64 in the United States.

Respondents were asked to select words to describe various ad formats, and the researchers then assigned an average favorability score for each format based on the sentiment implied by the selected words.

Across generations, the television and email ad formats had the highest favorability scores.

People age 16-44 are much more likely to view Web and social media advertising favorably compared with people aged 45+.

Ad format favorability scores across generations

The words most associated with television ads are "entertaining" and "informative."

The words most associated with social media advertising are "excessive" and "intrusive."

Words consumers use to describe different ad types

