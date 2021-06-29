Emails sent during the middle of the workweek tend to drive the most webinar registrations, according to recent research from ON24.
The report was based on data from 100,482 webinars held by businesses on the ON24 platform in 2020.
Nearly two-thirds (63%) of all webinar registrations driven by email came from campaigns sent on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
For the webinars examined, some 45% of people registered 1-7 days beforehand, 20% registered 8-14 days beforehand, 20% registered more than 20 days beforehand, and 15% registered on the day of the webinar.
Fully 76% of webinar attendance during the time period examined occurred on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
