Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Emails sent during the middle of the workweek tend to drive the most webinar registrations, according to recent research from ON24.

The report was based on data from 100,482 webinars held by businesses on the ON24 platform in 2020.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of all webinar registrations driven by email came from campaigns sent on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Best days to send promotional webinar emails

For the webinars examined, some 45% of people registered 1-7 days beforehand, 20% registered 8-14 days beforehand, 20% registered more than 20 days beforehand, and 15% registered on the day of the webinar.

Best promotional cycle lengths for webinars

Fully 76% of webinar attendance during the time period examined occurred on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Best days of the week for webinar attendance

About the research: The report was based on data from 100,482 webinars held by businesses on the ON24 platform in 2020.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Webinar Benchmarks: Promotion and Attendance Trends" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.