Search engine optimization (SEO) professionals say most of their clients had an increase in traffic to their websites in the last year, according to recent research from Search Engine Journal.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,241 SEO professionals who worked directly with clients through an agency (875) or as a freelancer (366).

Some 41% of SEO pros say their clients' websites had a slight increase in traffic over the past 12 months, and 23% say the traffic increased a lot.

Changes in traffic for SEO expert clients

SEO professionals say the most common monthly SEO budget range for their clients is between $1,000-$5,000.

Average monthly SEO budget

Some 39% of SEO professionals say their clients' budgets have increased a little over the past 12 months, and 24% say they have stayed the same.

Changes in SEO budget

SEO professionals say they spend most of their time on keyword research, optimizing on-page elements, and analytics.

Time allocated to SEO tasts for agencies and freelancers

