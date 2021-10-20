The average word count of blog posts has been steadily increasing over the past eight years and is now longer than ever, according to recent research from Orbit Media Studios.
The blogging report, which has been published annually since 2014, was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2021 among 1,067 bloggers.
The average blog post is now 1,416 words, up from 808 words in 2014.
Publishing Frequency
Some 45% of bloggers say they publish posts weekly or several times a month.
Production Time
Bloggers say they spend 67% more time writing a post, on average, in 2021 compared with in 2014.
It now takes just over four hours, on average, to write a blog post.
Traffic Sources
Bloggers say the most important traffic sources to their blog are search engines, social media, and email.
