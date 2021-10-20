Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

The average word count of blog posts has been steadily increasing over the past eight years and is now longer than ever, according to recent research from Orbit Media Studios.

The blogging report, which has been published annually since 2014, was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2021 among 1,067 bloggers.

The average blog post is now 1,416 words, up from 808 words in 2014.

Average blog post length over the years

Publishing Frequency

Some 45% of bloggers say they publish posts weekly or several times a month.

Blog posting frequency

Production Time

Bloggers say they spend 67% more time writing a post, on average, in 2021 compared with in 2014.

It now takes just over four hours, on average, to write a blog post.

How long writing a typical blog post takes

Traffic Sources 

Bloggers say the most important traffic sources to their blog are search engines, social media, and email.

More important blog traffic sources

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2021 among 1,067 bloggers.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Blogging Benchmarks: Word Count, Frequency, Production, and Traffic Trends" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.