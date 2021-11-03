The share of ad spend going towards TV and social media next year is expected to be twice as high as daily consumption of those channels by audiences, according to recent research from WARC.

The report was based on advertising spend forecasts for 100 markets worldwide for eight media channels: linear TV, online video, social media, print press, online press, podcasts, broadcast radio, and online audio. It was also based on the results of a survey conducted by GWI among more than 715,000 consumers worldwide.

Social media is expected to receive 39% of 2022 total ad spend among the channels examined but will only have a 21% share of total daily media consumption, according to the forecast. Similarly, linear TV is expected to receive 32% of ad spend but will only have a 16% share of daily media consumption.

Conversely, podcasts and online audio are expected to receive significantly less ad spend relative to daily consumption.

