Americans view the pharmaceutical industry as the least trustworthy industry, though their opinion of pharma companies has improved somewhat over the last year, according to recent research from the Public Affairs Council.

The annual report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2021 among a national sample of 2,199 adults in the United States.

Some 46% of respondents say pharmaceutical companies are less trustworthy compared with other major companies, and only 13% believe they are more trustworthy.

Moreover, 40% of respondents believe the pharmaceutical industry has too little regulation and only 22% think it is over-regulated.

These 2021 results represent a bit of a bright spot for pharmaceutical companies compared with the 2020 results, when 49% of respondents said the industry was less trustworthy compared with other sectors and 47% said it was under-regulated

Some 86% of Americans surveyed say they generally approve of small businesses, compared with 53% who say they generally approve of major corporations.

About the research: The annual report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2021 among a national sample of 2,199 adults in the United States.