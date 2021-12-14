Social media, online video, and search were the ad channels that saw some of the strongest year-over-year growth in 2021, and further growth in spend is expected in 2022, according to recent research from WARC.

The report was based on data from an annual survey of 1,350 marketing practitioners worldwide.

The overall ad market grew 24% year-over-year in 2021, the analysis found. It is forecast to grow by 13% in 2022 and 8% in 2023.

Excluding cinema advertising—which was drastically cut in 2020 because of COVID-related theater closures—social media, OTT video, and search saw the strongest year-over-year growth among ad channels in 2021 (+42%, +42%, and +39%, respectively).

All three channels are also forecast to see significant spend growth in 2022 (+23% for social media, +20% for OTT video, and +14% for search).

Among ad channels, e-commerce advertising is forecast to see the greatest year-over-year growth in 2022.

In 2022, some 77% of marketers surveyed plan to increase their ad spend on online video and 68% plan to increase their spend on social media.

