Most Americans say they believe that email newsletters are a good way for brands to communicate with their customers, but also that those newsletters are sometimes manipulative, according to recent research from Storydoc.

The report was based on data from a survey fielded in 2021 among 1,173 respondents in the United States. The survey results were weighted to correspond to the gender and age makeup of the current US population.

Some 55% of respondents say newsletters are a good way for brands to communicate with their customers, with millennials most likely to agree and baby boomers least likely to agree.

Some 57% of respondents think newsletters are manipulative. People who maintain a dedicated email address for newsletters are the most likely to believe newsletters are manipulative.

Three-quarters of respondents say they receive emails they never signed up for.

Most respondents say they receive between one and ten newsletters from brands.

A third of respondents say they maintain a separate email address for newsletters.

Some 56% of millennials say they'd be more likely to open an email with their name in the subject line, compared with 36% of baby boomers.

Millennials are also much more likely than older generations to say they want to receive automated emails personalized to their preferences based on past choices.

