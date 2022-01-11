Global consumers say Google is the most 'simple' brand in the world, with experiences that are easy to understand, transparent, and honest, according to recent research from Siegel+Gale.

The annual report was based on data from a survey of more than 15,000 consumers in nine countries (China, Germany, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the UAE, the UK, and the US). Respondents were asked to rate 800 brands on the simplicity/complexity of their products, services, interactions, and communications in relation to their industry peers.

Google topped the global rankings, followed by Netflix, German grocer Lidl, YouTube, and another German grocer, Aldi.

In the United States, Amazon was rated as the simplest brand by consumers. It was followed by Hulu, Netflix, Costco, and Google.

Internet search was rated as the simplest industry by global consumers. It was followed by the internet retail, electronics, appliances, and retail grocery industries.

