Marketers in different roles are focused on different search engine optimization (SEO) priorities in 2022, though improving collaboration is a shared goal across the board, according to recent research from Conductor.

The report was based on data from a survey of 350 marketers who have some form of responsibility over their brand’s websites, including marketing leaders, digital channel owners, and digital marketing practitioners. The researchers parsed the data by role as well as by the level of organizational SEO maturity (low, mid, or high).

Marketing leaders say their top SEO priority in 2022 is to build more effective collaboration between SEO practitioners and others, digital channel owners say their top priority is to increase the rate of implementing SEO improvements, and digital marketing practitioners say their top priority is finding enough bandwidth to accomplish their SEO goals.

Respondents at organizations with a high level of SEO maturity (those with well-established SEO programs) say their top focus in 2022 is to build more effective collaboration between SEO practitioners and others, whereas respondents at organizations with a low level of SEO maturity (those just standing up their SEO programs) say their top focus is to hire dedicated resources to drive SEO programs internally.

