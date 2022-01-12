Marketers in different roles are focused on different search engine optimization (SEO) priorities in 2022, though improving collaboration is a shared goal across the board, according to recent research from Conductor.
The report was based on data from a survey of 350 marketers who have some form of responsibility over their brand’s websites, including marketing leaders, digital channel owners, and digital marketing practitioners. The researchers parsed the data by role as well as by the level of organizational SEO maturity (low, mid, or high).
Marketing leaders say their top SEO priority in 2022 is to build more effective collaboration between SEO practitioners and others, digital channel owners say their top priority is to increase the rate of implementing SEO improvements, and digital marketing practitioners say their top priority is finding enough bandwidth to accomplish their SEO goals.
Respondents at organizations with a high level of SEO maturity (those with well-established SEO programs) say their top focus in 2022 is to build more effective collaboration between SEO practitioners and others, whereas respondents at organizations with a low level of SEO maturity (those just standing up their SEO programs) say their top focus is to hire dedicated resources to drive SEO programs internally.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 350 marketers who have some form of responsibility over their brand’s websites, including marketing leaders, digital channel owners, and digital marketing practitioners.
Continue reading "Marketers' Top SEO Priorities in 2022" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Search Resources
You may like these other MarketingProfs resources related to Search.
The cutting edge of search may have moved beyond keywords and links to deciphering what Google has learned about the searcher. Wil Reynolds of Seer shares his insights on SEO, as well as philosophies on leadership and giving back to the community.
How can you ensure your website ranks well in in 2022? This infographic looks at the importance of focusing on strategies such as high-quality content, mobile optimizations, on-page enhancements, and fast page speeds.
SEO professionals say on-page elements had the biggest impact on search rankings over the past 12 months, according to recent research from Search Engine Journal.
This infographic looks at differences between social media and SEO in nine areas: topics, formats, audience targeting, conversion likelihood, speed, upper limits, effort and durability, measurement, and interdependence.
Search engine optimization (SEO) professionals say most of their clients had an increase in traffic to their websites in the last year, according to recent research from Search Engine Journal.
Competition for high Google rankings is fierce. How do you one-up your competitors and outrank them? These five tactics will help.