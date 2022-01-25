Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Most marketers who work for B2B technology firms say their marketing budget will go up in 2022, according to recent research from 93x.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 91 B2B tech and SaaS marketers from around the world.

Some 64% of B2B tech marketers say they expect their 2022 marketing budget to increase compared with last year, 32% expect it to stay the same, and only 4% expect it to decrease.

In 2021, just 34% of B2B tech marketers reported that their marketing budgets increased.

Changes to B2B tech marketing budgets in 2021 and 2022

Nearly three quarters (74%) of B2B tech marketers say they plan to increase their spend on brand marketing in 2022. Some 14% say they are not sure whether they'll increase their spend on brand marketing, and 12% say they do not plan to increase their spend.

Brand marketing spend in 2022 for B2B tech marketers

Fully 63% of B2B tech marketers say they expect to use more marketing technology in 2022, 35% say they expect the amount to stay the same, and 2% say they expect to cut back.

B2B tech marketers' expected increase in marketing technology

Some 48% of B2B tech marketers expect attribution and tracking ROI to be one of the biggest challenges they face in 2022.

B2B tech marketers' biggest challenges going into 2022

 

