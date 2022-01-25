Most marketers who work for B2B technology firms say their marketing budget will go up in 2022, according to recent research from 93x.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 91 B2B tech and SaaS marketers from around the world.
Some 64% of B2B tech marketers say they expect their 2022 marketing budget to increase compared with last year, 32% expect it to stay the same, and only 4% expect it to decrease.
In 2021, just 34% of B2B tech marketers reported that their marketing budgets increased.
Nearly three quarters (74%) of B2B tech marketers say they plan to increase their spend on brand marketing in 2022. Some 14% say they are not sure whether they'll increase their spend on brand marketing, and 12% say they do not plan to increase their spend.
Fully 63% of B2B tech marketers say they expect to use more marketing technology in 2022, 35% say they expect the amount to stay the same, and 2% say they expect to cut back.
Some 48% of B2B tech marketers expect attribution and tracking ROI to be one of the biggest challenges they face in 2022.
