Most marketers say they do not expect in-house staff to take over work from their marketing agency partners over the next few years, according to recent research from RSW/US.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 120 senior-level marketers and 110 executives at marketing agencies.

Some 45% of marketers say they expect the current workload split between in-house staff and marketing agencies to stay the same over the next few years,18% expect in-house staff to handle a smaller share of work, and 37% say they expect in-house staff to handle a greater share of work.

Executives at marketing agencies also do not foresee major changes, with 52% saying they expect the split of work between their agency and their clients' in-house teams to remain the same in 2022.

Some 70% of marketers say they did not cut back on the number of marketing agencies they partner with in 2021.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 120 senior-level marketers and 110 executives at marketing agencies.