Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Most marketers say they do not expect in-house staff to take over work from their marketing agency partners over the next few years, according to recent research from RSW/US.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 120 senior-level marketers and 110 executives at marketing agencies.

Some 45% of marketers say they expect the current workload split between in-house staff and marketing agencies to stay the same over the next few years,18% expect in-house staff to handle a smaller share of work, and 37% say they expect in-house staff to handle a greater share of work.

How the amount of marketing work managed in-house will change

Executives at marketing agencies also do not foresee major changes, with 52% saying they expect the split of work between their agency and their clients' in-house teams to remain the same in 2022.

Will in-house marketers take over more agency-like work in 2022

Some 70% of marketers say they did not cut back on the number of marketing agencies they partner with in 2021.

Percentage of marketers consolidating into fewer firms vs remaining the same

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 120 senior-level marketers and 110 executives at marketing agencies.

Continue reading "Marketing Agencies vs. In-House Staff: Will Workloads Shift?" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Management Resources

You may like these other MarketingProfs resources related to Management.

MORE RESOURCES
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.