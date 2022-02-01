Most marketers say they do not expect in-house staff to take over work from their marketing agency partners over the next few years, according to recent research from RSW/US.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 120 senior-level marketers and 110 executives at marketing agencies.
Some 45% of marketers say they expect the current workload split between in-house staff and marketing agencies to stay the same over the next few years,18% expect in-house staff to handle a smaller share of work, and 37% say they expect in-house staff to handle a greater share of work.
Executives at marketing agencies also do not foresee major changes, with 52% saying they expect the split of work between their agency and their clients' in-house teams to remain the same in 2022.
Some 70% of marketers say they did not cut back on the number of marketing agencies they partner with in 2021.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 120 senior-level marketers and 110 executives at marketing agencies.
