People say the most important attributes that an organization can exhibit to build trust are keeping its promises and being transparent, according to recent research from Ipsos.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June and July, 2021, among 21,503 people age 16 and older from 29 countries.

Some 43% of respondents say they consider whether an organization keeps its promises as one of the two or three most important attributes for building trust and 42% say they consider being open and transparent as one of the most important attributes.

Attributes that are important for trusting an organization

Among different media channels/sources of information that they were asked about, people say they have the most trust in face-to-face interactions with colleagues/friends/family (27% say they trust a great deal) and the least trust in online blogs/forums (12%)

Which media sources people trust

Among different types of organizations that they were asked about, people say they have the least trust in social media companies (only 17% of those surveyed globally rate as trustworthy).

Trust in organizations by industry

