Nearly half of HR leaders believe meeting culture—the length, frequency, and outcomes of meetings—is a major challenge for their company, according to recent research from Time Is Ltd. and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 255 human resources leaders.

Some 46% of HR leaders say meeting culture is a top challenge in their workplace.

Respondents say there are a number of issues that impede meeting productivity, including the duration of meetings, the timing of meetings, the volume of meetings, and the focus of meetings.

The most significant challenges to productivity in meetings

Some 41% of HR leaders say meeting culture is a top challenge to a successful employee experience. That is up from 36%, who said the same early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greatest challenges to a successful employee experience

Some 67% of HR executives strongly agree that empowering employees to decide whether or not to attend meetings would improve productivity, and 26% moderately agree.

Would allowing employees the decision whether to attend meetings improve productivity

