Nearly half of HR leaders believe meeting culture—the length, frequency, and outcomes of meetings—is a major challenge for their company, according to recent research from Time Is Ltd. and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 255 human resources leaders.

Some 46% of HR leaders say meeting culture is a top challenge in their workplace.

Respondents say there are a number of issues that impede meeting productivity, including the duration of meetings, the timing of meetings, the volume of meetings, and the focus of meetings.

Some 41% of HR leaders say meeting culture is a top challenge to a successful employee experience. That is up from 36%, who said the same early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 67% of HR executives strongly agree that empowering employees to decide whether or not to attend meetings would improve productivity, and 26% moderately agree.

