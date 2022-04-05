Nearly half of HR leaders believe meeting culture—the length, frequency, and outcomes of meetings—is a major challenge for their company, according to recent research from Time Is Ltd. and Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 255 human resources leaders.
Some 46% of HR leaders say meeting culture is a top challenge in their workplace.
Respondents say there are a number of issues that impede meeting productivity, including the duration of meetings, the timing of meetings, the volume of meetings, and the focus of meetings.
Some 41% of HR leaders say meeting culture is a top challenge to a successful employee experience. That is up from 36%, who said the same early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some 67% of HR executives strongly agree that empowering employees to decide whether or not to attend meetings would improve productivity, and 26% moderately agree.
