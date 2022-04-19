B2B marketers say social media was the most successful tactic they used for generating high-quality leads at the top of the funnel last year and webinars were the most successful mid-funnel tactic, according to recent research from Demand Spring.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2021 among 150 B2B marketers in North America and the United Kingdom.

Respondents say social media, email, and live/virtual events were the tactics that were most successful for generating quality leads at the top of the funnel in 2021.

B2B marketers say webinars, live/virtual events, and whitepapers/e-books were the tactics that were most successful for generating high-quality leads in the middle of the funnel in 2021.

Respondents say in-person events were replaced most often with webinars and virtual events in 2021.

