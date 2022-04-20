Senior marketers say they are doing a good job of continually testing and iterating on their digital marketing activities but are struggling with integrating all touchpoints, according to recent research from The CMO Survey.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January and February, 2022, among 320 senior marketers (97% are VP or above) for US-based companies.
Some 67% of respondents say they are continuously testing and iterating their digital marketing. Other digital marketing activities/practices that most senior marketers say their firms are excelling at include understanding the tech roadmap (65% say this is the case) and sharing information cross functionally (62%).
Areas where most senior marketers say they can improve include integrating customer data across all touchpoints (only 28% say they are doing), investing in advanced measurement techniques (29%), and combining digital and offline data to create a unified data foundation (32%).
Some 78% of senior marketers say their firm has been investing in data analytics to improve digital marketing performance, up significantly from the share who said the same in February 2021.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January and February, 2022, among 320 senior marketers (97% are VP or above) for US-based companies.
Continue reading "The Digital Activities Marketers Are Excelling At and Struggling With" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Marketing Strategy Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Strategy:
- Four Digital Marketing Lead Gen Tactics Not to Give Up On
- Five Problems That Drive Customer Churn [Infographic]
- The Importance of B2B Communities: What's in It for Marketers?
- Why Omnichannel Is the Way Forward for B2B Marketers
- Heads Up, B2B Marketers: Data Rights Aren't Just a Consumer Issue
- CMO, the Toughest Job in the World: Jamie Gier on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]