Women in revenue-generating roles say compensation is the top challenge they face at work, according to recent research from Women in Revenue.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December, 2021, among 2,396 women who work in revenue-generating areas such as sales, marketing, revenue operations, and customer success.

Some 40% of respondents cite compensation as one of the top issues they face at work. Additional top issues include work-life balance (35% cite) and needing to increase the number of women in leadership roles (34%).

More than half (52%) of women in revenue-generating roles say transparent compensation information is important when considering a job offer.

Some 42% of respondents say they have no idea if they are being paid equitably compared with their male peers and 17% say they are positive they are not being paid equitably.

Women in revenue-generating roles say the job benefits that are most important to them are the option to work from home (51% cite) and flexible work hours (50%).

Some 53% of respondents say working from home due to the pandemic has not had an impact on their career and 36% say it has had a positive impact on their career.

