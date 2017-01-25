Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Customer-Experience Expectations: What Happens When You Don't Deliver [Infographic]

by   |    |  883 views
Email
Top

We've all been consumers for most of our lives, so we know there's rarely a better way to show a brand we're unhappy than to shop with its competitor, right?

If you're a marketer, of course you're on the other end of that relationship, doing your best to make sure consumers stay with you.

That's where this infographic, produced by TimeTrade, comes in; it mashes statistics about the experiences consumers want with some pretty surprising numbers about what brands have to lose by not meeting those customer expectations.

For example, 18% of consumers switch brands after having a poor experience with a brand's associate, the infographic states. It continues: "For every customer experience failure, brands lose an average of 65% of the revenue they would have earned from the affected customer during the following year."

Figures like that show why customer experiences definitely matter to the bottom line.


For more on how to create positive experiences for your customers, see the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Brand ManagementCustomer BehaviorCustomer EngagementCustomer EvangelistsCustomer LoyaltyCustomer RetentionCustomer SatisfactionCustomer Service

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!