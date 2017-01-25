Customer-Experience Expectations: What Happens When You Don't Deliver [Infographic]

We've all been consumers for most of our lives, so we know there's rarely a better way to show a brand we're unhappy than to shop with its competitor, right?

If you're a marketer, of course you're on the other end of that relationship, doing your best to make sure consumers stay with you.

That's where this infographic, produced by TimeTrade, comes in; it mashes statistics about the experiences consumers want with some pretty surprising numbers about what brands have to lose by not meeting those customer expectations.

For example, 18% of consumers switch brands after having a poor experience with a brand's associate, the infographic states. It continues: "For every customer experience failure, brands lose an average of 65% of the revenue they would have earned from the affected customer during the following year."

Figures like that show why customer experiences definitely matter to the bottom line.





For more on how to create positive experiences for your customers, see the infographic: