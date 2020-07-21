Everyone loves a personalized and appropriate gift, including prospects, leads, and existing customers.

A gift can serve as a tangible connection between the giver and the recipient, helping to strengthen relationships and build goodwill.

In fact, some 94% of top executives say gifts facilitate deeper personal connections, and 80% say business gifts generate a measurable return on investment. Moreover, salespeople say distributing a small gift at the onset of negotiations can deliver a significant revenue boost.

An infographic (below) explores how strategic gifting can be leveraged at every stage of the sales funnel to capture attention and express appreciation.