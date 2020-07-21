Everyone loves a personalized and appropriate gift, including prospects, leads, and existing customers.

A gift can serve as a tangible connection between the giver and the recipient, helping to strengthen relationships and build goodwill.

In fact, some 94% of top executives say gifts facilitate deeper personal connections, and 80% say business gifts generate a measurable return on investment. Moreover, salespeople say distributing a small gift at the onset of negotiations can deliver a significant revenue boost.

An infographic (below) explores how strategic gifting can be leveraged at every stage of the sales funnel to capture attention and express appreciation.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Level up your writing (and your marketing) with Marketing Writing Bootcamp.