The 2016 Retail Holiday Delivery Experience [Infographic]

Now that we've recovered from the most recent holiday season, it's time to start looking at what went right with the retail shipping experience—and what could be improved.

Convey, a company specializing in improving shipment delivery, reviewed shipments across its customer base from the 2016 holiday season, and included some of its findings in an infographic.

More than half (51%) of holiday shopper feedback was negative, and 94% of shoppers blamed the retailer when things went wrong, the analysis found.

Furthermore, approximately 10% of packages were in some form of distress at any given time in the shipping process, according to data the infographic cites.

The good news is there are steps retailers can take to improve the delivery experience for customers, including setting expectations and communicating throughout the shipping process.





For more on the good, the bad, the ugly, and the hopeful future of the delivery experience, click or tap on the infographic to see a larger version: