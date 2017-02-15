My Cart (0)
20 Steps to Take After Your B2B Event to Ensure Future Success [Infographic]

All that hard work paid off, and your B2B event was a success! Now what?

There's no time to rest on your laurels. Post-event follow up is key to ensuring your attendees' experiences are stellar.

An infographic by agencyEA, an experiential and event marketing company, highlights 20 steps to take after your B2B event.

Consider this: One study found that 87% of people who bought a product or service at an event also bought a product or service at a later date. How can you take advantage of that behavior?

The infographic suggests that after you've thanked your attendees and sponsors, be sure to continue to keep them engaged with related online events and other follow-up content.


For more details, and to see all 20 tips to help you keep the buzz going, stockpile customer and prospect data, and more-effectively plan future events, check out the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

