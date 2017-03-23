My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Technical SEO 101: Get Your Websites Ranked on Google [Infographic]

by   |    |  935 views
Email
Top

We've written about trends in SEO and Google's search algorithm updates, and today's infographic continues our SEO theme by focusing on the technical aspects of the practice, thanks to an infographic released by Ice Cube Marketing.

The architecture of your website is key in helping Google crawl your site easily, and the infographic outlines the structure your website should follow.

The infographic also explains tools that are available to help your SEO efforts, such as Google Webmaster Tools, PageSpeed insights, and Screaming Frog.

And it lays out clear do's and don'ts, such as do make your website mobile-friendly, and don't include intrusive interstitials.

To see how you can tackle technical SEO for your website, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

ContentMobile MarketingSearch Engine MarketingSEOWebsites

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!