Technical SEO 101: Get Your Websites Ranked on Google [Infographic]

We've written about trends in SEO and Google's search algorithm updates, and today's infographic continues our SEO theme by focusing on the technical aspects of the practice, thanks to an infographic released by Ice Cube Marketing.

The architecture of your website is key in helping Google crawl your site easily, and the infographic outlines the structure your website should follow.

The infographic also explains tools that are available to help your SEO efforts, such as Google Webmaster Tools, PageSpeed insights, and Screaming Frog.

And it lays out clear do's and don'ts, such as do make your website mobile-friendly, and don't include intrusive interstitials.

To see how you can tackle technical SEO for your website, check out the infographic:



