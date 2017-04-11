Personalize Your Shoppers' Retail Experiences [Infographic]

Customers are looking for personalized experiences, and retail brands that fail to provide those experiences are losing out big time, says an infographic released by TimeTrade.

The scheduling solutions company conducted a survey and analyzed census data to determine that retailers missed out on $150 billion in revenue in 2016 by failing to provide shoppers with personalized service.

Just over 47% of survey respondents said they value prompt service above all else when shopping in a retail store, the infographic reports, with personalized experience coming in second at 26.2%.

Moreover, nearly half of survey respondents said they would be willing to pay more for personalized experiences.

To see more about personalized experiences and the state of retail, check out the infographic; click or tap to see a larger version:



