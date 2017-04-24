Seven SEO Trends to Keep Up With in 2017 [Infographic]

It's hard enough for marketers to keep up with email trends and shopping trends, but keep up they must. And one of the most fickle channels marketers need to follow is SEO.

We wrote about SEO predictions earlier this year, and now we're highlighting an infographic by web agency KOL Limited with seven more trends to watch.

User intention will be a key focus, the agency predicts, meaning that the context—and not just the keywords—of the user's search will gain importance.

The infographic also predicts that brands will revisit the use of HTTPS in their URLs, as that extra S can hide valuable referral data.

To see all seven predictions for this year, check out the infographic:



