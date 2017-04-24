Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Seven SEO Trends to Keep Up With in 2017 [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,389 views
Email
Top

It's hard enough for marketers to keep up with email trends and shopping trends, but keep up they must. And one of the most fickle channels marketers need to follow is SEO.

We wrote about SEO predictions earlier this year, and now we're highlighting an infographic by web agency KOL Limited with seven more trends to watch.

User intention will be a key focus, the agency predicts, meaning that the context—and not just the keywords—of the user's search will gain importance.

The infographic also predicts that brands will revisit the use of HTTPS in their URLs, as that extra S can hide valuable referral data.

To see all seven predictions for this year, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AIChannel MarketingCustomer ExperienceGoogleSearch Engine MarketingSearch EnginesSEO

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by John Espirian Mon Apr 24, 2017 via web

    Could you explain the difference between cross-channel marketing and multi-channel marketing? I didn't understand the point about https to http referrals.

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!