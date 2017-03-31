My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Social Media News and Milestones: 2016-2017 [Infographic]

by   |    |  707 views
Email
Top

2016 was a busy year for social media, and an infographic by The Website Group maps out a timeline of some of the biggest social media events and milestones

Some of the highlights for various social networks:

• January 2016: Snapchat rolled out its on-demand Geofilter.

• May 2016: Facebook extended dynamic ads to Instagram and shut down FBX, and Twitter changed the way it counts 140 characters for tweets.

• September 2016: Snapchat became Snap Inc. and announced its first physical product: Spectacles.


• February 2017: LinkedIn announced new engagement insights to boost marketing performance.

To see the entire year in review, check out the full infographic by tapping or clicking on the image: 

 

 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

FacebookLinkedInPinterestSnapchatSocial MediaTwitter

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!