Social Media News and Milestones: 2016-2017 [Infographic]

2016 was a busy year for social media, and an infographic by The Website Group maps out a timeline of some of the biggest social media events and milestones.

Some of the highlights for various social networks:

• January 2016: Snapchat rolled out its on-demand Geofilter.

• May 2016: Facebook extended dynamic ads to Instagram and shut down FBX, and Twitter changed the way it counts 140 characters for tweets.

• September 2016: Snapchat became Snap Inc. and announced its first physical product: Spectacles.





• February 2017: LinkedIn announced new engagement insights to boost marketing performance.

To see the entire year in review, check out the full infographic by tapping or clicking on the image: