The Nitty-Gritty of Dirty Data [Infographic]

by   |    |  593 views
You know from the adjective that it's probably not a good, but what exactly is "dirty data"?

Simply put, it's data that has errors or mistakes, or it's incomplete in some way. And 30% of marketing and sales data is totally unusable, according to an infographic released by Umbel.

Dirty data comes at a cost to companies; but, if you're not a data scientist, how do you even diagnose that you have a problem?

The infographic outlines how the less tech-savvy among us can diagnose dirty data (and avoid it) across six areas.

Get started with cleaning up your data with this infographic. Just click or tap to view a larger version:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Big DataDataSegmentation

