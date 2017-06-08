My Cart (0)
Google Algorithm Updates: What You Need to Know About Fred [Infographic]

by   |    |  679 views
Google keeps search marketers on their toes with frequent updates to its search algorithms.

The latest major update, dubbed "Fred," affected some sites more than others. In this infographic, digital marketing agency 180fusion decodes what that means for marketers.

For starters, the infographic explains that the update "mostly targets sites with ad-focused content that prioritize revenue above helping the users." So, sites that use multiple affiliate links, for example, likely registered a downturn in traffic after the update went into effect.

It also means that sites that offer valuable content with unobtrusive ads may have had an increase in site traffic, the infographic says.

For more details on Fred and who was affected, check out the full infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

ContentCustomer ExperienceGoogleSearch Engine MarketingSearch EnginesSEO

