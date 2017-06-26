Customer Service Agents and Chatbots: A Beautiful Relationship [Infographic]

Chatbots are everywhere these days. Sometimes you may not even know that you're chatting with one. So what does that mean for customer service agents—and for customers?

According to an infographic produced by Aspect Software based mainly on the company's 2017 Agent Experience Survey, the customer service solution most preferred by customers is an agent-chatbot combo.

That way, chatbots can handle the easy questions that customers want quick answers to, leaving agents available for the more difficult questions.

What's more, by focusing on the complex questions, 79% of agents believe they will improve their skills, and 72% say they will feel like they are making a bigger impact in the company, says the infographic.

What's the right agent-chatbot ratio for your brand? Check out the infographic to see how you can incorporate both to give customers what they want:



