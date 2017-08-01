Everything You Need to Know About Using Video in Social Marketing [Infographic]

The use of video in social media has exploded over the past few years, and marketers are getting their bearings on how to handle this medium on social channels.

A study by Animoto asked 1,000 consumers what they want to see with regard to social video. It also surveyed 500 marketers to determine whether they are fulfilling those expectations.

Highlights from the study were compiled into an infographic, which includes the following findings:

• 39% of consumers are more likely to finish videos that have subtitles. (The infographic reports that, according to Digiday, 85% of Facebook video is watched without sound.)

• Preference between pre-recorded video and Facebook Live was split nearly down the middle, with pre-recorded video having just a slight edge (52% vs. 48%).





• 81% of marketers optimize their social videos for mobile.

To see more about how consumers and marketers are using video in social media, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.