Trends in Social Media Marketing: B2B vs. B2C [Infographic]

There are some B2C strategies that B2B businesses can benefit by using; but, overall, B2C and B2B companies still often use different marketing techniques. Yet those worlds may be converging, especially in social media.

For example, it's no surprise that Facebook is the favorite social media channel for B2C marketers. But Facebook has become a preferred social media marketing channel for B2B marketers as well.

Those trends, along with stats, are highlighted in an infographic by marketing technology company Grazitti, based on the Social Media Examiner's 2017 Social Media Marketing Industry Report.

Traditionally, B2B marketers have leaned toward professional networking channels, such as LinkedIn, more than more informal channels, like Facebook. However, Facebook use by B2B marketers has increased from 37% last year to 43% this year, while the use of LinkedIn has decreased from 40% to 37%, according to the infographic. That makes Facebook the most loved social media marketing channel for marketers across the board.

To see more about the latest trends in social marketing both for B2B and for B2C industries, check out the infographic:



