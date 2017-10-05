LinkedIn Advertising: The Complete Guide to Targeting Options [Infographic]

We've posted before about ad targeting on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter. Now the folks at influencer marketing platform Izea are back to explain ad targeting on everyone's favorite B2B social media platform: LinkedIn.

The infographic starts by explaining the different ad types on LinkedIn: Sponsored Content, Sponsored InMail, and text ads.

It goes on to explain how to target by the basics, such as location, company name, job function, years of experience, any one of 17 industries plus a lot of subcategories, and more.

You can also target people in particular LinkedIn groups, or people in a specific list of contacts that you import.

To see the full scoop on LinkedIn ads, check out the infographic:



