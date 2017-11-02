My Cart (0)
Three Steps to Providing Stellar Customer Experiences In-Store [Infographic]

by   |    |  350 views
With more shoppers than ever turning online, brick-and-mortar locations are under increased pressure to encourage shoppers to purchase in the moment. One advantage of an in-store experience that can make a big difference? Customer service, according to an infographic by SMS Store Traffic.

Nearly everyone who has had a bad customer experience—95% of people, according to the graphic—talks about that experience with other people, which can cost stores business. But good customer experiences can increase retention rates, which, in turn, can improve a company's profitability.

Stores have a lot at stake, so it can be worth it to take the time to make sure members of your staff understand how to help customers and are empowered to do so.

The graphic offers three tips to help with that effort: Ensure the staff knows the products well, always uses good manners, and is properly trained. As the graphic reminds us, "That's not my area" is not an acceptable response to a customer.

To see how your store can master customer service, check out the infographic.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

