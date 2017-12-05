20 Reasons to Double-Down on Customer Loyalty [Infographic]

Current customers spend 31% more than new customers, according to today's infographic, which highlights 20 reasons customer loyalty should be a priority for marketers.

Just a 5% increase in customer retention can lead to an increase in profits of 25-90%, according to the graphic, which was compiled by lead-capture software company Fieldboom.

Brands can increase retention in various ways, including demonstrating consumer appreciation (which 77% of consumers like, according to the graphic).

And companies should be looking at where their buyers are online: Customers who receive responses from a business on Twitter are 30% more likely to recommend the brand to others, and people who use Facebook more than five times per day are more likely to be brand loyalists than people who use the social platform just once per month, the graphic says.

To see more reasons you might want to focus on customer loyalty in the coming year, check out the infographic:



